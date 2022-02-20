building fire

5 injured, including 3 firefighters, in building fire near Knott's Berry Farm, authorities say

Large plume of smoke from fire visible from Knott's Berry Farm

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- At least five people were injured in a four-alarm fire Sunday at a building near Knott's Berry Farm in Anaheim, authorities say.

According to the Metro Cities Fire Authority, calls began coming in about a fire at a single-story commercial building at 1169 N. Knollwood Circle just before 11:30 a.m.



Authorities tell Eyewitness News a total of five people have been injured, including three firefighters and two others.

They were all transported to the UCI Medical Center, though their conditions are currently unknown.

It's unclear what started the fire. The Anaheim Fire Department is being assisted by the Orange County Fire Authority along with the Fullerton and Orange fire departments.

The location of the fire is about two miles east of the theme park. Video submitted to ABC7 by a visitor showed a large plume of smoke visible from the park.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

