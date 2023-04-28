Nearly 70 rabbits, many pregnant or nursing, rescued from backyard breeding operation in LA

Nearly 70 rabbits, many of which were pregnant or nursing, were rescued from an apparent backyard breeding operation located just blocks away from a Los Angeles Animal Services shelter.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nearly 70 rabbits, many of which were pregnant or nursing, were rescued from an apparent backyard breeding operation located just blocks away from a Los Angeles Animal Services shelter.

The rabbits were reportedly found crammed into cages, carts and kennels and were likely going to be sold illegally.

According to The Bunny World Foundation, a local animal rescue that finds homes for hundreds of abandoned domestic rabbits, a neighbor whose cat was killed by a Rottweiler contacted LAAS on April 14.

An LAAS officer discovered the backyard breeding operation, consisting of mainly of rabbits and chickens, nearby. The Bunny World Foundation said LAAS impounded 17 rabbits right that day.

"A few days later, two female rabbits delivered eight babies while in quarantine at the LAAS shelter," read a statement posted on The Bunny World Foundation's website.

Four days later, 37 more rabbits were rescued and on April 19, officials found another seven, totaling to 69 rabbits, according to the group.

"There are lots of backyard breeding cases and the one that we encountered together with L.A. Animal Services was pretty intense in the sense that there were so many infants, so many nursing mothers," explained Bunny World Foundation CEO Lejla Hadzimuratovic. "So we need foster homes to get these bunnies socialized, to get these bunnies healthy and placed in permanent homes."

L.A. Animal Services said California bans the roadside sale of animals, including bunnies, or the sale of underage animals that are fragile and need special attention or bottle-feeding. Violators can be prosecuted and face fines. LAAS did not provide further details regarding this case.

Meanwhile, The Bunny World Foundation is searching for people to help foster the bunnies.

"These bunnies really needed a home and they needed one right away," said volunteer Heather Wills, who took in several bunnies herself. "We didn't really have time to mess around. They're so young that it was important to get them the proper care immediately."

Volunteers said they're constantly rescuing bunnies, especially around Easter when families adopt rabbits only to dump them on the street soon after the holiday ends.

"Many good Samaritans like Heather who have opened their homes and their hearts to these babies, but we need more Heathers in this world," said Hadzimuratovic. "Contact us. There are so many bunnies in need at this particular moment that are discarded post-Easter massacre."

For more information, visit The Bunny World Foundation's website.