WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Close call at Burbank airport after Southwest flight and helicopter nearly collide on runway

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Tuesday, March 21, 2023 2:59PM
Close call at Burbank airport involves Southwest flight
EMBED <>More Videos

A close call occurred at the Hollywood-Burbank airport on Saturday involving a Southwest flight and a helicopter.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A close call occurred at the Hollywood-Burbank airport on Saturday after an air traffic controller noticed a Southwest Airlines flight was approaching a runway where a helicopter was practicing landings.

The flight and helicopter came within about a mile of each other, FAA officials said.

The controller had the helicopter stay in place, while the Southwest plane went around.

Last Saturday's incident occurred just a month after two planes were cleared to land and take off from the same runway, causing another close call at the Hollywood-Burbank airport.

There have been at least seven other close calls nationwide since December, according to ABC News.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW