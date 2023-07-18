Burbank neighborhood hit by catalytic converter thefts, police offer tips to protect your car

Police are trying to determine if a string of catalytic converter thefts in Burbank are related, and they're also offering tips to prevent them from being stolen from your car.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are trying to determine if a string of catalytic converter thefts in Burbank are related, and they're also offering tips to prevent them from being stolen from your car.

One of the thefts was caught on video and a neighbor turned in that footage to authorities. It took the thieves less than a minute to steal the catalytic converter and drive away.

An Eyewitness News viewer informed us that there were several thefts, perhaps as many as 13, in the area over weekend.

In a statement, the Burbank Police Department said: "The Burbank community did fall victim to catalytic convert thieves. We are still reading through the reports and gathering evidence. At this time, we do not know if the thefts were committed by the same suspects or not."

The department is still trying to determine exactly how many thefts occurred.

Residents in Burbank and nearby North Hollywood say catalytic converter thefts are definitely a concern in the area.

"I never used to think about it, but now I do," said Michael Kaplan, of North Hollywood.

When asked what level of prevention he's taken to ensure he's not victimized by the thieves, Kaplan responded: "Unfortunately, I've done nothing about it to this point. I'm just hoping it doesn't happen to me."

Tim Morse's muffler shop has been receiving plenty of calls from customers who had their catalytic converters stolen.

He says a thief who knows what they're doing can steal it in under one minute.

"They're going to target a car that's really easy... If it's in the middle of the car and there's no protection, they're going to steal it," he said. "The precious metals that are in there is what they're targeting."

Police say etching your car's license plate number and VIN number into the catalytic converter itself is a good thing to do should yours be stolen. More tips could be found on the department's website.