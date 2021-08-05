Burbank: Distraught friends, family members remember innocent victims killed in street-racing crash

Burbank: Overwhelming grief over death of street-racing crash victims

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Overwhelmed by grief, on Wednesday night the mother of Cerain Baker stood over a makeshift memorial honoring her son and two other innocent victims who were killed as the result of a street race in Burbank.

Cerain, a 21-year-old Burbank resident, was featured often in videos produced by his father, well-known comedian Tony Baker.

Also killed in the crash were 20-year-old Jaiden Johnson of Burbank and 19-year-old Natalee Moghadamm of Calabasas.

"Natalee was one-of-a-kind type of person," her friend Ava Recchia told ABC7 while attending a vigil for the victims Wednesday. "She always would light up a room and she always touched everyone like she made an imprint on every person she was friends with."

Baker, Moghadamm and Johnson were in a Volkswagen whose driver was attempting to make a left turn at the intersection on Glenoaks Boulevard and Andover Drive when they were struck by a car involved in a high-speed street race. The three victims were ejected from the Volkswagen and died at the scene.

A crash caused by street racing left three innocent people dead and two others hospitalized late Tuesday night in Burbank, officials said.


The force of the impact split the victims' vehicle in half and ignited a fire whose flames engulfed the car's wreckage.

Police say a black Mercedes-Benz and a grey Kia had been speeding side-by-side for several blocks before the collision.

Everyone involved in the crash remained at the scene. In fact, the driver whose car hit the victims was hospitalized as well with serious injuries.

"In my 19-year-career, I haven't seen anything like this, personally," said Burbank Police Department Sgt. Emil Brimway. "Not to this magnitude and this level of debris over a two-city block span."

No arrests or charges had been announced as of Thursday afternoon, but due to the street-racing aspect, that could change, pending the ongoing investigation.
