Burbank requires $5/hour 'hazard pay' boost for frontline workers

By ABC7.com staff
Burbank OKs $5/hour 'hazard pay' for frontline workers

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Burbank is ordering some stores to pay frontline workers an extra $5 an hour in hazard pay during the pandemic.

The Burbank hazard pay ordinance takes effect June 18 and lasts for 60 days.

It requires grocery, drug stores and other large retailers to pay the extra $5 an hour to compensate employees for health risks they face working directly with the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It applies to employees at grocery stores, drug stores, large retailers that sell groceries and/or drug products, employ more than 10 people, are part of a publicly traded company and/or employ 300 or more workers nationwide.

Hazard pay ordinances have been controversial in other cities. In Long Beach and Los Angeles, for example, Kroger announced it was closing Ralphs and Food 4 Less locations after those cities approved "hero pay" ordinances.

