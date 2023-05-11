2 suspects on the run after Burbank police chase ends with tire deflating, sending sparks flying

Two suspects are on the run after fleeing following a high-speed pursuit with police in Burbank.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects are on the run after fleeing following a high-speed pursuit with police in Burbank.

The pursuit was caught on AIR7HD going down West Magnolia Boulevard when one of the car's tires deflated, possibly due to police spikes, causing the car to slow down as sparks and smoke flew from the damaged tire.

The suspects then made a turn onto North Mariposa Street, where the car made a stop and three people ran out.

One suspect was stopped by police in a nearby backyard, but it appeared that two others remained on the run on foot.

The suspects are wanted in connection to a catalytic converter theft. It is unknown of any of them were armed.

It also appeared that a Burbank police officer was being treated for injuries after crashing near the intersection of Avalon and Whitnall during the pursuit.

Residents of Burbank are encouraged to lock their doors and be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.

This is a breaking news story. We will update the story as more news comes in.