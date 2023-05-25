WATCH LIVE

Spooked horse runs through Burbank before police officer rides animal back to owner

Thursday, May 25, 2023 5:09AM
A Burbank police officer jumped into action to reunite a horse with its owner after the two became separated, video shows.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to the area near Riverside Drive and Mariposa Street after a caller saw the horse with a saddle, but no rider.

Burbank police Sgt. Brent Fekety said the caller saw the horse running frantically down the street. Fekety said the horse got spooked during a ride with its owner and took off.

Police found the horse, named Oreo, grazing on some grass in front of a home. That's when Officer Nicholas Moreno, who grew up around horses, calmly mounted the animal, Fekety said.

Video showed Moreno ride Oreo without a bridle, and the horse was then happily reunited with its owner.

