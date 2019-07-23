Burglars caught on surveillance video ransacking Hollywood Hills home; suspects sought

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police released surveillance video in hopes of catching two burglars caught breaking into a Hollywood Hills home.
Investigators say the suspects repeatedly rang the victim's doorbell near Hillside Avenue and North Ogden Drive.
When there was no answer, they shattered a glass door and ransacked the home.
The suspects stole expensive watches and an Apple Mac computer.
Both men are believed to be between 18 and 25 years of age.
