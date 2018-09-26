ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Burglary investigation underway at Hollywood Hills home of singer Rihanna

Los Angeles police Tuesday night responded to a burglary call at a Hollywood Hills mansion of the singer Rihanna. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By and ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police Tuesday night responded to a burglary call at the Hollywood Hills mansion of the singer Rihanna.

Authorities received the burglary call about the home in the 7800 block of Hillside Avenue at about 9:30 p.m.

It appeared an alarm was sounding and lights were flashing as officers checked the home. Police said they were notified the incident was taking place because of the home's alarms and surveillance systems.

Police have not said how many suspects may have been involved, or what, if anything, was taken, but mentioned they gathered solid evidence.

A vehicle was involved, police said, but no description of the vehicle was immediately available. A search for the suspects is underway.

Rihanna's representatives declined to comment on the incident, but the Grammy-winning singer has been notified and is aware of what happened.

The house is the same location that belonged to Rihanna when it was burglarized back in May. A stalker was arrested after he allegedly broke in and spent about 12 hours inside the house before he was discovered the next day by Rihanna's assistant.

No one was home at the time of the incident. There was minor damage to the home, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.
