LA program to crack down on workplaces not complying with COVID-19 safety guidelines

Mayor Eric Garcetti says the city has received 549 complaints in the past two weeks about businesses not following health protocols.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- City workers will be dispatched Monday throughout Los Angeles as part of the Business Ambassadors program to advise or cite businesses not following coronavirus guidelines.

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Friday during his COVID-19 briefing the program would be relaunched, adding that the city has received 549 complaints in the past two weeks about businesses not following health protocols for remaining open during the pandemic.

The goal of the program is to help workplaces better enforce safety guidelines. Businesses that will receive a visit will be those where there is a report of a problem and non-compliance.

Garcetti said the program was used early on during the pandemic and was a successful tool in getting businesses to follow guidelines.

The Business Ambassadors Program is led by the L.A. City Attorney's Office. It consists of attorneys who assist the City Attorney's Office with a variety of projects related to the coronavirus outbreak.

What is driving Los Angeles County's surge in coronavirus cases? Health officials say workplace outbreaks are the culprit.



Dozens of local workplaces are under investigation, including Los Angeles Apparel in South L.A., which was shut down after more than 300 workers contracted the virus, resulting in four deaths.

L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said last week many employers are still not meeting the necessary workplace safety protocols.

Public health inspectors in the county have responded to 2,000 to 3,000 complaints a week over the last few months regarding potential health protocol violations at workplaces, Muntu said.

To report a workplace violation, contact the hotlines listed below:
L.A. County: (800) 700-9995

Riverside County: (951) 955-5950

Orange County: (714) 834-2000

Ventura County: (805) 202-1805

San Bernardino County: (909) 387-3911

City News Service contributed to this report.
