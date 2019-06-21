Citadel Outlets planning big expansion, adding monorail and Gold Line stops

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Citadel Outlets you now know and see along the 5 freeway are looking to add some 44 acres of retail space, plus a monorail under a plan currently under review by the city of Commerce under a planned expansion.The city of Commerce currently gets about $12 million to $14 million in tax revenue from the Citadel Outlets, according to Commerce Mayor John Soria.Once the expansion is up and running, it could add another $9 million to that amount.Meanwhile, they're reviewing the expansion plan: the outlets currently sit on Area 1, which is 54 acres and where 8 acres will be developed; they'll be adding Area 2, which is 26 acres; and Area 3, which is 10 acres and adjacent to the Commerce Casino."There are a lot of moving parts for this specific development," said Soria. "The Citadel along with the Commerce Casino, which sits on the same corridor, these are really our flagship revenue generators and community partners for the city of Commerce."About 20 million people visit the Outlets every year. Officials plan to address traffic by possibly expanding the Metro Gold Line and creating a stop behind the Citadel."Which will be part of a bigger project, a light-rail project that will travel through the city of Commerce, the city of Montebello, city of Pico Rivera, and it will make its way to the city of Whittier and the city of Santa Fe Springs," said Soria.The proposed land for the 44-acre development of the outlets would be used for hotels, entertainment, retail and more. City officials say it could bring in 1,750 new jobs.As for the 5 Freeway, it's not being touched for now. Caltrans will be keeping a close eye on it and will work with the city to make any modifications on the access roads along the freeway.Construction for the Citadel expansion could start by the end of 2019, if the City Council approves the final plans in early July.