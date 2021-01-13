Business

Girl Scouts partner with Grubhub for contact-free pickup, cookie delivery orders

By Danielle Scruggs
The Girl Scouts are teaming up with Grubhub to keep cookie sales going during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizations says the collaboration will help them ensure cookies are delivered safely and socially distant.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 1, online cookie ordering will be available nationwide. Consumers who don't know a Girl Scout will still have an opportunity to purchase cookies from a local troop for direct shipment to their homes or organization of their choice.

According to a news release, in select markets, with additional markets added throughout cookie season, consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or via the Grubhub app. At that point, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory and more using Grubhub's back-end technology.

"We're proud of the resourceful ways Girl Scouts are running their cookie businesses safely and using their earnings to make the world a better place," said interim GSUSA CEO Judith Batty. "This season, our girls will continue to exemplify what the cookie program taught them-how to think like entrepreneurs, use innovative sales tactics, and pivot to new ways of doing business when things don't go according to plan. The cookie program is what keeps Girl Scouts thriving in communities across the country and is proven to build girls' leadership skills and help them become successful in life."

Proceeds will benefit the troop and council, while providing another innovative way to safely run the program virtually.

Visit www.grubhub.com/food/girl_scouts to find out if and when contact-free delivery from Grubhub is available in your area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessgirl scoutscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House considers 2nd impeachment of President Trump
NTSB sets meeting to determine cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
CA hospital fined $43K for deadly post-holiday outbreak
CA Rep. Tom McClintock's mask: "This mask is as useless as our governor"
Massachusetts teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters
Report reveals new details of 'deputy gangs' in LA County Sheriff's Department
Goldenvoice in talks to set up mass COVID-19 vaccination site
Show More
Betty White says she's celebrating 99th birthday in quarantine
CA allowing residents 65 and older to get scarce COVID-19 vaccines
LA Council president introduces motion for expanded renters relief
New car seat tools could save kids from hot car deaths
Fact check: Impeachment alone wouldn't ban Trump from 2024 run
More TOP STORIES News