Google co-founders step down as execs of parent Alphabet

In this Nov. 11, 2000, file photo Google's co-founders, CEO Larry Page, left, and Chairman Sergey Brin, rest on bean bags at Google's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Randi Lynn Beach, File)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping down from their roles within the parent company, Alphabet.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will stay in his role and also become CEO of Alphabet.

Page, who had been serving as CEO of Alphabet, and Brin, who had been president of Alphabet, will remain on the board of the company.

Pichai has been leading Google for more than four years. Brin and Page have been noticeably absent from company events in recent months.

Page and Brin started the search giant in 1998 in Silicon Valley.
