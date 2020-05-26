Coronavirus Orange County

Coronavirus: Orange County businesses excited to reopen as region settles into Phase Two

OC mayors will be at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to urge them to let cities decide how federal CARES act funding should be used
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County small businesses are welcoming back customers this week after the state approved the county for a more aggressive reopening.

Business owners and customers talked to ABC7 on Monday. Many are relieved that some restrictions are being lifted.

"To get the green light to open up the dining room is exhilarating. I think it's unbelievable that it's on Memorial Day, of all days because it really resonates for us to see all the sacrifices that allowed us to have the freedoms to do this," said Tiffany Sepetjian with Pandor Bakery & Cafe.

Pandor Bakery & Café faced a huge decrease in sales in the last couple of months, especially since the location caters to the Chapman University crowd. The owners are excited to see customers back in their chairs.

Down the street at The Filling Station, the patio was full of people. They faced a huge decrease in sales in the last couple of months, especially since the Orange location caters to the Chapman University crowd. The owners are thrilled to see customers back in their chairs.

"It's freedom. It's exhilarating. You can get out, you can sit down, you can have a meal," said Tustin resident Jerry Youngewirth.

"I look at it economically. I mean there are men and women out there that depend on these places being open so they can work," said Michael Hitchens of Garden Grove.

While some enjoyed lunch inside dining rooms, others preferred to stay outside for now.

"We're trying to be safe, but at the same time trying to keep our sanity. Not be locked in the house all the time," said Ignacio Lopez of Fullerton.

"I think everybody should go out whenever they feel ready, that's what I think. As long as you take precautions, be careful," said Zaidee Lopez of Fullerton.

Down the street at The Filling Station, the patio was full of people.

"It feels good to have everyone back and everybody enjoying the patio. It's a big trademark for us," said David Ramirez with The Filling Station.

The restaurant opened the patio for takeout meals Saturday and will open the inside dining room on Tuesday.

"Obviously with social distancing, every other booth, but yeah starting tomorrow we'll start offering table service again so people can come in and enjoy our service and take the order at the table again."

Mayors from across Orange County will be at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to urge them to let cities decide how federal CARES act funding should be used, something the supervisors are split on.

Coronavirus: California to allow shopping at retail stores to resume
EMBED More News Videos

Officials announced they will update a health order to now allow all retailers to open in LA County. The announcement comes after state officials said in-store shopping will be permitted throughout the state with approval from county health officials.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessorange countyeconomycoronavirusrestaurantscoronavirus orange countyunemploymentreopening californiacovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ORANGE COUNTY
133 new cases reported in Orange County
Seal Beach police enforce physical distancing at beach
Memorial Day weekend in SoCal: What's open, what's closed
Job Hunting: OC mom navigates unemployment during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hair salons, barbershops can reopen in most CA counties
4 police officers fired after video shows officer kneeling on neck of black man who died
Coronavirus testing site opens at Dodger Stadium
White woman in NYC calls police on black man over dog leash
'Dangerous' suspect wanted in murder of woman in Upland
LA County to consider plan to let certain cities reopen faster
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
Show More
Arleta household shattered after COVID-19 kills 2 family members
IE reopens places of worship after new rules released
California to allow shopping at retail stores to resume
Free dry cleaning in Sherman Oaks for those with upcoming interviews
Orange County begins posting COVID-19 recovery data
More TOP STORIES News