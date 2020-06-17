Coronavirus

Reopening California: Safety consultant details what restaurants should do before reopening

As restaurants begin to reopen for dine-in service, there are many new rules to follow, like exact seating arrangements for guests and temperature checks for employees. Some eateries and bars are turning to food safety consultants for help.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As restaurants reopen for dine-in service, they have a lot of new rules and guidelines to follow. Since sorting it all out can be tough, some restaurants are turning to outside help.

Bars and restaurants are now working to reopen, but there are challenges to make people feel comfortable and follow the rules.

"We have to open slowly. There's no question, because if you look at and see what an operator needs to do, they have to go slowly and be small," said Mary FitzGerald.

MORE: Inland Empire reopening bars, wineries, movie theaters with new policies
EMBED More News Videos

REOPENING SOCAL: Riverside and San Bernardino counties get ready to reopen bars, wineries and movie theaters, among other things.


FitzGerald is a food safety consultant who helps bars and restaurants as they reopen. She was at Everson Royce Bar in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday guiding employees.

There are now rules for just about everything. From the exact seating arrangements for tables and guests to temperature checks for employees. The rules now state groups have to be six people or less.

"And if it's six people max, we would separate this table and they could have three on this side, three on the other side," said FitzGerald.

WATCH: Here's an explainer of California's four stage plan during COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

We've broken down Gov. Gavin Newsom's 4 phase plan with what's reopening in California.


The kitchen poses another issue where physical distancing will mean fewer employees and a limit on orders.

"In the kitchen honestly every day is a challenge. You have to be on your toes every day, so basically this is just something else that we're gonna have to figure out," said Fausto Ramos, a local chef.

Everson Royce Bar plans to reopen on June 26, but they say safety is their No. 1 priority.

MORE: California movie theaters allowed to reopen with limited seating, state says
EMBED More News Videos

The state says movie theaters can open back up again, as long as they keep seating limited to 25% of capacity and require the use of masks.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angeles countylos angelessafetyhealthcoronavirusrestaurantreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Pandemic fuels 'bike boom'
FDA says people can infect their pets with coronavirus
COVID-19 update: Officials confirm additional 34 deaths, 2,129 new cases
Grammy Museum offers podcast, free online programs amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder
Actor Danny Masterson charged with rape, officials say
Video shows random attack on man in Santa Ana
Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog
1 teen killed, 1 hurt in shooting at party in San Bernardino
Glendale woman surprised to find Amazon package full of opioids
VIDEO: Woman drives through crowd of protesters in West Hollywood
Show More
Santa Ana man, 82, recounts hourslong kidnapping ordeal
Man arrested, charged in serial rapes in IE
Riverside County inmate pleaded for help before death, video shows
SoCal family devastated by COVID-19 seeks lung transplant for their mom
FACT CHECK: Trump on an AIDS vaccine that doesn't exist
More TOP STORIES News