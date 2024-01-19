CSU to give update on labor negotiations as professors, employees prepare for 5-day strike

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- California State University officials are set to give an update on labor negotiations Friday as professors and employees prepare for a five-day strike.

The strike is set to begin Monday, Jan. 22, and is led by members of the California Faculty Association and Teamsters Local 2010, which is in the midst of contract talks with CSU management.

CSU officials said they are not canceling classes, saying many will go on as planned since not all faculty will participate in the strike.

Members are asking for a double-digit raise, more counselors, and extended paid parental leave to a full semester.

"We hope to accomplish a 12% salary increase to help our lowest-paid faculty like myself," said Cal State Long Beach Professor Dr. Elaine Villaneuva. "I only bring home about $59,000 a year, which is well below the living wage in L.A. County."

CSU has provided professors, lecturers, coaches, librarians, and counselors with a 5% general salary increase.

"This is the amount we offered and are providing to the other employee groups with whom we've reached agreement," read an email sent to CSULB students. "We have not concluded our bargaining process with Teamsters."

Meanwhile, students are still trying to figure out what to do.

"I'm planning on not going to the school for that entire strike week, because if I'm not doing any classes, there's no point in me going," said Cal Poly Pomona freshman Justin Chan.

More than a week ago, four days of negotiations were scheduled but those talks broke down.