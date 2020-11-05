Disney announces date for expansion of shopping, dining into California Adventure

The extension of Downtown Disney district onto the theme park's Buena Vista Street, which was first announced last month, will take place on Nov. 19, according to a post on the Disney Parks Blog.
The planned reopening includes the Kingswell Camera Shop, Trolley Treats and outdoor dining at the Carthay Circle Lounge.
Social distancing, mask requirements and temperature checks will implemented as part of the extension, as they were when Downtown Disney was initially reopened to visitors in July.
Parking will be available at the Simba Lot for $10 per vehicle.
