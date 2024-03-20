Love Disney and love food? California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is just the ticket

"It's just so fun to try little, tiny bites of everything!" Foodies who are also Disney fans eat and drink their way through the Disney California Food & Wine Festival.

ANAHEIM (KABC) -- The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is back! It's a feast for the senses, celebrating the rich flavors and cultures of California.

"I'm just super excited to eat my way through California Adventure!" said Karenna Olson.

There is a wide variety of tasty treats to choose from: pistachio cheesecakes to shrimp papas locas to cheeseburger baos... something for every palette is ready for plating at the Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival.

Chef Luis is part of the team that puts creativity to the test for this big event.

"We have, we call it family meals. We each cook for ourselves, and we try different ingredients and try different recipes that our families bring and that's how we come up with combinations of offerings," said Chef Luis Madrigal. "A lot of times we also have these friendly internal challenges where whoever can come up with the dish that's most popular with our guests."

And guests have been bringing big appetites.

"We've come a couple years for this event. because it's just so fun to try little, tiny bites of everything and usually we share," said Heidi Olson.

You can buy foods individually- but to really save -buy a sip and savor pass: 8 items for $61, or 4 for $31.

There's even a tasting passport - breaking down all this year's dishes and where to find them.

The festival also brings in cooking demos, mixology seminars, and new merchandise. It also brings back the ride "Soaring over California" for a limited time.

The festival runs until April 22nd.