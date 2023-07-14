California restricting state-funded travel to Missouri, Nebraska and Wyoming, AG says

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced that the state will be restricting state-funded travel to Missouri, Nebraska and Wyoming due to recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the states.

"These new laws enacted by Missouri, Nebraska, and Wyoming aren't just discriminatory, they constitute a clear case of government overreach - and it's an alarming trend we're witnessing across the country," said Attorney General Bonta.

In Missouri, SB 39 was signed into law in June, which prevents public school districts to allow transgender girls to compete in sports with their current gender identity. SB 49 was also passed, which restricts gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth.

In Nebraska, the "Let Them Grow Act" was signed into law in May. The bill makes it "a departure from the medical standard of care to provide gender-affirming care for someone who is 19 years old or younger except subject to rigorous criteria in regulations to be developed by the state's Chief Medical Officer."

In Wyoming, SF 133 went into law in March. The law doesn't allow public schools and private schools competing against public schools to have transgender girls on their teams.

The restrictions announced are in compliance with California Assembly Bill 1887, which requires the Attorney General to update the list of states that are subject to the law.

""By preventing transgender individuals from participating in sports aligned with their gender identity, or by denying them access to critical healthcare, these legislative actions directly contradict the values of inclusivity and diversity," Bonta added in a statement.

With the addition of these locations, the list of states on the restricted travel list has grown to 26.