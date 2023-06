Climate change could result in up to 70% of California beaches being eroding by the end of the century, a U.S. government report found.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, between 25% and 70% of the state's beaches could be eroded by 2100.

Officials say all beaches need to be monitored to determine how to preserve the California coast.

The report also found that up to two-thirds of California's coastline could be lost by 2100 as well.