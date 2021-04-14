Reopening California

Gov. Newsom expects all students back in classrooms by August

By Alix Martichoux
EMBED <>More Videos

Newsom expecting all students back in classrooms by August

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is visiting an elementary school in Sonoma County Wednesday to give an update on COVID-19 in California and the school reopening effort.

Newsom has been visiting schools around the state in recent weeks to highlight the reopening of many schools for in-person learning. He said the expectation is that students will be back in classrooms across the board by August.

"Our default is to get kids back safely schools and by August," said Newsom. "I'm expecting by June 15 to substantially to reopen this economy again. We're at 1.7% positivity rate today, we have 23 million people vaccinated, there'll be over 30 million people vaccinated just in a number of weeks ... by August, everybody who wanted a vaccine will have had a chance to have a vaccine."

Newsom stopped short of saying he would mandate a full-scale reopening. He also said "extreme exceptions" to in-person learning would be allowed and accommodated.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been a big part of California's push to reopen -- not just schools, but the economy more broadly. About 49% of the over-16 population has received one dose; 28% are fully vaccinated.

Even as coronavirus transmission is on the rise in other states, California's case numbers and positivity rates remain low. If that trend holds, the state is moving to full reopen the economy on June 15. Newsom said Wednesday he's still feeling confident about that timeline.

"I really believe that in a few months, not only are we going to reach that June 15 deadline, where you're going to be back to some semblance of normalcy. But by this fall ... I expect people enthusiastically will be making their way into community colleges, or CSU and UCs and private universities, as well as our K-12 system."

There were concerns that a pause on using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could slow California's progress, but the state was already bracing for a massive drop in J&J supply due to a manufacturing issue, so the impact hasn't been significant thus far.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssanta rosagavin newsomvaccinesschoolscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicteachersreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: New report states vaccinated people don't need booster shots
Long Beach Acura Grand Prix confirms September return with full crowds
USC freshman tests positive for COVID on move-in day
CA begins offering free school meals to millions of students
TOP STORIES
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News