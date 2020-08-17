DMV

All California DMV locations to close early for next 3 days to conserve energy

FILE - The DMV field offices in Clovis, Visalia and the Fresno office on Blackstone have reopened to assist customers with in-person appointments.

FRESNO, Calif. (KABC) -- All California DMV locations are set to close at 3 p.m. from Monday, Aug. 17, through Wednesday, Aug. 19 to conserve energy.

All customers with and without an appointment will be allowed inside until 2:30 p.m. each day. If you have an appointment between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., the DMV will contact you in order to reschedule.

The state issued a new Flex Alert on Sunday, calling for electricity conservation over the next four days of an expected heat wave.

"We are doing our part to protect the state's power grid by reducing our energy consumption," said DMV Director Steve Gordon.

The DMV is urging customers to take care of their needs online by visiting its website.

DMV grants automatic extension to seniors with expiring driver's licenses
EMBED More News Videos

Senior citizens whose licenses are expiring will be given an automatic one-year extension.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniaenergydmvheatheat wave
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DMV
Picture perfect? Woman receives ID with photo of empty chair
DMV gives extension to seniors with expiring driver's licenses
DMV to resume behind-the-wheel driver's tests on Friday
DMV to reopen all CA field offices this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battling brush fire near Lake Piru - LIVE
Newsom says power outages 'very likely' through mid-week
Social media posts of locked mailboxes in Burbank go viral
Ex-Trump admin: President tried to withhold CA fire aid over political reasons
Woman's TikTok video of Hudson River dive triggers backlash
Everything to know about the 2020 Democratic National Convention
SoCal weather: Sizzling heat wave continues Monday
Show More
Arrests in unsolved murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
Michelle Obama to highlight Biden's character in DNC speech
Sea turtle entangled in line, circled by sharks rescued
Is there such thing as earthquake weather?
Dodger Stadium vote center planned for presidential election
More TOP STORIES News