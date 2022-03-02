Weather

Water officials warn low Sierra snowpack level is 'one step short of catastrophe'

"This is a real crisis but people aren't going to realize it until their taps run dry."
By Leslie Brinkley
EMBED <>More Videos

Official: Bleak snowpack survey is 'one step short of catastrophe'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Bad news on the drought front Tuesday as state water officials measured the snowpack up in the Sierra with ominous results for continued drought conditions in 2022.

It's been a strange year.

There was the now-infamous October storm followed by a historically dry January and February. When the California Department of Water Resources measured the snowpack at the start of March, the number was bleak. Only 63% of normal water content.

"We are in a world of hurt here, a real-world of hurt," Gary Kremen, chairperson of the Santa Clara Valley Water District said. "And I know we feel there are so many crises going on: COVID, the unhoused, Ukraine. This is a real crisis but people aren't going to realize it until their taps run dry."

Santa Clara Valley Water in Northern California said they may have to increase their current 15% mandatory conservation target and offer bigger incentives for things like ripping out lawns. Wells could run dry. EBMUD doesn't expect their reservoirs to refill as they lay down plans to utilize supplemental supplies and purchase water. If anything, conservation is now going in the wrong direction.

Las Virgenes Municipal Water District to restrict water flow for homeowners 'wasting water'
EMBED More News Videos

Wealthy homeowners in the Santa Monica Mountains community will face consequences if they're found to be wasting water, Las Virgenes Municipal Water District says.



"Customers had been consuming 10% until February and this dry crispy weather, I think, is forcing people to turn on their irrigation again at a time we'd be expecting natural rainfall to be watering those landscapes," said spokesperson Andrea Pook.

A 63% of normal snowpack after a Jan. 1 snowpack of 157% is thwarting efforts to predict what's next.

Standing in the snow, Jeremy Hill with the California Department of Water Resources said, "Our past forecasting efforts have relied on historical patterns that no longer apply due to our current changed climate conditions."

And there's not much rain in the forecast.

According to state climatologist Dr Michael Anderson, "We are looking at the end of the water season this year so we have what we have and will continue the drought conditions from the last two years so it will be year three of this current drought."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniaenvironmentwaterheatsnowcalifornia waterclimate changedroughtheat wave
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 Kern County brothers died months before being reported missing: DA
Father, daughter killed after truck slams into Long Beach apartment
Minnie Mouse takes over iconic floral display near Disneyland entrance
Kim Kardashian and Ye officially single, LA judge declares
Key takeaways of President Biden's State of the Union address
Fitbit recalls 1M smartwatches over burn hazards
New video details deputy-involved shooting inside OC Walmart
Show More
LA Rams help raise money for mural to remember Gabriel Fernandez
Cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic after fire
Hawaii to lift COVID-19 travel quarantine rules this month
Kyiv zoo workers stay behind to care for animals amid Russian invasion
'It's amazing': Ukrainians fleeing war reunite with loved ones in US
More TOP STORIES News