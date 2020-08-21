4 dead in LNU Lightning Complex Fire burning out of control in Northern California

Three people in Napa County have died and one person in Solano County has died.
The LNU Lightning Complex Fire has grown to 219,000 acres with 7% containment as of Friday morning, Cal Fire said.
The blaze is made up of several fires in Napa, Lake, Sonoma and Solano counties. Three of the Bay Area residents who died in the fire are from Napa County. The other victim is from Solano County.
The victim was found while officials were assessing fire damage in the English Hills area near Pleasants Valley Road. The man was found on a burned road, the Solano County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC. His identity has not been released.
The fire has destroyed a total of 480 structures and has damaged 125 others. More than 30,000 structures remain threatened by wildfire.
In Central California, a pilot from Rancho Cucamonga was killed while fighting a massive brush fire. Michael John Fournier, 52, was killed while making water drops over the Hills Fire about 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Cal Fire. He was the only person onboard the aircraft.
