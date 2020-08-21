4 dead in LNU Lightning Complex Fire burning out of control in Northern California

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. -- The LNU Lightning Complex Fire continues to burn out of control in Northern California, and the massive wildfire has claimed the lives of four Bay Area residents, Cal Fire officials said.

Three people in Napa County have died and one person in Solano County has died.

The LNU Lightning Complex Fire has grown to 219,000 acres with 7% containment as of Friday morning, Cal Fire said.

The blaze is made up of several fires in Napa, Lake, Sonoma and Solano counties. Three of the Bay Area residents who died in the fire are from Napa County. The other victim is from Solano County.

The victim was found while officials were assessing fire damage in the English Hills area near Pleasants Valley Road. The man was found on a burned road, the Solano County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC. His identity has not been released.

A fire that jumped Interstate 80 in Solano County, closing the freeway and prompting evacuations has residents rattled as it has now burned more than 46,000 acres.



The fire has destroyed a total of 480 structures and has damaged 125 others. More than 30,000 structures remain threatened by wildfire.

In Central California, a pilot from Rancho Cucamonga was killed while fighting a massive brush fire. Michael John Fournier, 52, was killed while making water drops over the Hills Fire about 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Cal Fire. He was the only person onboard the aircraft.

"He's the definition of pure love." A Southern California family is grieving the loss of a husband and father who was killed while fighting a wildfire in Central California.



PHOTOS: Staggering photos show scope of NorCal wildfires' devastation
