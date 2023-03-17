Newsom projects 15% decrease in CA homelessness by 2025 as part of his revised plan for the issue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his revised plan for tackling homelessness on Thursday, projecting a 15% decrease in the state's unhoused population by the year 2025.

It's a goal that won't erase homelessness in the state, but the governor said since the resources are now in place, it's time to set aggressive goals. The state is spending $15.3 billion over three years on the homeless crisis.

"We need to focus with more energy and precision on addressing encampments. There's no humanity in that. People have been dying on our watch. I've been to too many of these encampments. I've been part of the cleanups. Breaks your heart what's happening there," said Newsom.

In an effort to move the unhoused from encampments into interim housing, Newsom unveiled a plan for the state to purchase 1,200 tiny homes to be deployed to Sacramento, San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles this fall.

"You can see these units are for multiple individuals. Mayor Bass who would love to be here, we did a zoom together, committing almost half, 500 of these small homes to get months. We're hoping to get them constructed in a matter of months, not years," said Newsom.

And the state continues to expand Project Homekey. One building coming from the project, The Alvarado, opened near MacArthur Park Thursday.

Run by Hope of the Mission, it offers 43 units of interim housing for the homeless.

"I could not be more proud of the state of California and LA County. That partnership made that possible. this is part of Project Homekey 2.0. They made this possible. Without Governor Newsom, this never would have happened," said Ken Craft, the Founder and CEO of Hope of the Mission.

The building cost $14 million, with 60% of the funding coming from the state and 40$ from Los Angeles County.

"Once somebody takes up residency here, we offer them mental health services, substance abuse treatment, the kids have tutors to help them," said Craft. "Job training, job placement, anything they need we will provide here."