Can you vote in person for the California recall election? Your voting questions answered

Can I vote in person? And if so, where can I find a list of polling places?
Every voter in this election has the opportunity to either vote by mail or go in person. In Los Angeles County, in-person voting will begin the weekend of September 4. All registered voters should receive by mail a list of polling locations closest to their residence, but you can also go online and find a location near you at lavote.vet.
If Gavin Newsom is recalled, is he immediately removed from office?
If statewide more than 50% of the voters vote "yes" on that first question of recall, then once the election is certified, the governor would be removed from office and the new governor would take office. The date in which that would happen is October 22.
If I vote "no" for the recall, can I write in Gavin Newsom for the replacement candidate?
The technical answer is "yes." As a voter, you have the right to use that write-in space however you want to; however, only votes for declared write-in candidates will actually be accumulated and reported. So since Gavin Newsom is not a certified write-in candidate, that would just be counted as a generic vote for a write-in candidate.
