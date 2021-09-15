California recall rejected: Voters decide to let Governor Gavin Newsom keep his job

The results of the state's vote were watched around the nation, with the potential for the most populous state turning in a more conservative direction less than a year into President Joe Biden's first term.
Less than an hour after the polls closed, more than 58% of the votes had been tallied, and the "No" side on the recall was leading by roughly a 2-1 margin.
"I'm humbled and grateful to the millions and millions of Californians who exercised their fundamental right to vote and express themselves so overwhelmingly by rejecting the division, by rejecting the cynicism, by rejecting so much of the negativity that defined our politics in this country over so many years," Newsom told supporters in Sacramento after the projections of his victory.
Newsom, a Democrat who led in pre-election polls, is only the fourth governor in U.S. history and the second in California to face a recall. He was elected in a landslide less than three years ago. He needed a simple majority of voters to vote against the recall to keep him in office.
Voters were asked two questions: Should Newsom be recalled, yes or no, and, if he is ousted, who should replace him? The results of the second question are irrelevant if a majority of voters support retaining Newsom.
Conservative talk-show host Larry Elder was the leading candidate to replace Newsom if the recall had passed. He had more than 40% of the vote in early results.
In recent days, Elder suggested the results of the recall election could be skewed by unspecified "shenanigans," echoing Trump's baseless claims of voting fraud in his 2020 race with Biden.
There has been no confirmed evidence of widespread fraud. Elder's campaign website has linked to a "Stop CA Fraud" site where people could sign a petition demanding a special legislative session to investigate the "twisted results," well before any results were announced. It states that "instances of undocumented ballots have been discovered prior to the election date of September 14."
There were several polling place incidents, including one polling worker being removed for wearing pro-Trump clothing while collecting votes. Some voters also showed up at their polling places only to be told records indicated they had voted already. Those voters were given provisional ballots to cast to ensure they could still vote.
Newsom ended his campaign Monday with a final push from Biden, who warned that the outcome of the contest could shape the country's direction on the pandemic, reproductive rights and the battle to slow climate change.
The Democrat who defeated Republican President Donald Trump less than a year ago said that the issues that defined the 2020 race had been resurrected in California, with potentially disastrous results if Newsom is removed from office.
Speaking to hundreds of cheering supporters during a twilight rally in Long Beach, Biden referred to Elder as "the clone of Donald Trump."
The results of the race are likely to influence the 2022 midterms, when control of Congress again will be in play and the party that controls the White House historically loses seats. They could determine how prominently Democrats campaign on COVID-19 restrictions that many Republicans have decried as unnecessary and overly burdensome.
With much riding on the outcome, Biden was last among a prominent list of Democrats to make cameo appearances in the contest either in person or in ads, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former President Barack Obama and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Elder staged his capstone rally in nearby Orange County, where he urged his supporters to reach out to friends and neighbors and urge them to vote. The GOP will need a heroic election day turnout to catch Democrats who have been turning in mail ballots in larger numbers. Nearly 8 million Californians already have cast mail-in ballots.
"Make sure you have your friends vote, vote, vote, and try and get 10 more friends to vote and hit every call, make every call, knock on every door, we're gonna win this thing if we turn out the vote," Elder said from a hotel ballroom in Costa Mesa.
California recall election: Larry Elder campaign pushes unfounded fraud claims
While Newsom has sought to nationalize the race, Republicans have criticized him relentlessly for rising taxes, an unchecked homeless crisis, climbing crime rates and housing prices that are out of reach for many in the working class. The recall gained momentum largely out of frustration with Newsom's COVID-19 restrictions that shuttered schools and businesses and cost millions of jobs.
Other prominent candidates in the race are Republicans Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley, Caitlyn Jenner and John Cox, and Democrat Kevin Paffrath.
In the only previous recall in California history, voters removed Democratic Gov. Gray Davis in 2003 and replaced him with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.