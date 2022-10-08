Check your ticket! $3.1 million-plus Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Culver City

Another ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in Texas and is worth $2 million.

CULVER CITY, Calif. (CNS) -- There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will grow to $445 million.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at the Culver City Elks Lodge and is worth $3,135,094, the California Lottery announced.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

Another ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in Texas and is worth $2 million because the player utilized the Megaplier option, where for an additional $1 any non-jackpot prize is multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The numbers drawn Friday were 6, 11, 29, 36, 55 and the Mega number was 21. The estimated jackpot was $410 million.

The drawing was the 20th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

