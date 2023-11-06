California Lottery reveals $20 million scratcher winner in Orange County

Who needs Powerball or Mega Millions when you can win big with a scratch-off lottery ticket?

The California Lottery over the weekend revealed Raul Reyes Arreola as the big $20 million winner in its $30 "Set For Life" scratchers game. The ticket was purchased in Anaheim.

Officials said he joined a list of players to win the largest cash prize the California Lottery has ever paid out for a scratchers win.

Another player in Anaheim, Daniel Peramaki, won $5 million on a $20 scratcher.

Peramaki said he's very superstitious and always tries to buy ticket numbers seven, eight or nine of newly opened packs of $20 scratchers. He added he never scratches his tickets right away.