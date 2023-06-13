WATCH LIVE

Proposed CA bill would classify parents as abusive if they don't affirm child's gender identify

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 9:20PM
California senate to review proposed gender-affirming bill
California leaders are set to discuss a proposed state bill that would classify parents in custody battles as abusive if they refuse to affirm their child's gender identity.

AB 957, the TGI (Transgender, Gender-Diverse, and Intersex) Youth Empowerment Act, passed the state assembly earlier this year. The state Senate Judiciary Committee was scheduled to take up the issue on Tuesday.

The initial legislation said courts deciding custody cases must consider whether each parent affirmed the child's gender.

If passed, the law could see children pulled from their parents' home if their family members have what the state deems anti-LGBTQ+ ideals.

