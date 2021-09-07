Recall election: Biden to campaign for Newsom in Calif. next week

"He will be -- I expect we'll have more to report to all of you, or announce, on a trip he'll take early next week later today," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
Vice President Kamala Harris plans to campaign for Newsom tomorrow in California.
Newsom unveiled a new campaign ad today that focuses on COVID.
Today will be a busy for one candidates in the recall election: Governor Newsom will be campaigning in San Francisco; Larry Elder will be holding press conferences in LA, Clovis and Marina (near Monterey); John Cox will be in Modesto, and Kevin Faulconer will hold a virtual press conference.