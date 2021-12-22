COVID-19 vaccine

California State University to require COVID-19 booster shots for spring semester

The updated vaccination policy is for anyone who accesses a university facility or its programs.
FRESNO, Calif. -- The California State University (CSU) system will require all students, faculty and staff members to get their COVID-19 booster shot for the spring 2022 semester.

Students, faculty and staff members will need to get and report their booster dose by February 28, 2022, or six months after receiving their original vaccine.

CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro said the new requirement is the system's response to the rise in COVID-19 cases in California and the spread of the new Omicron variant.

"Implementing the booster requirement now will help mitigate the potential spread of the variant on campuses as they repopulate in January after the winter break," Castro said in a news release.

Like CSU's original vaccination policy, students and employees can seek medical and religious exemptions.

