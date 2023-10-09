Tax Day for most Californians is one week away. Here's what you need to know if you still need to file.

California's extended tax deadline is approaching. Here's what you need to know

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tax Day for most Californians is officially one week away: Oct. 16. That's because the storms earlier in the year pushed back the deadline.

Almost all of California automatically got a six-month extension due to severe winter storms earlier this year. That includes local counties: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura.

The extension applies to filing and paying, for both state and federal taxes.

It was meant to give taxpayers time to recover from any damage and to claim any deductions for disaster loss.

If you need help filing, check out the IRS' Interactive Tax Assistant tool. You might also be to use IRS Free File if your adjusted gross income from last year is $73,000 or less.

Those with a higher AGI can still use the IRS' Fillable Forms for free.

Once you file, you can check the status of your refund by going to irs.gov/refund.

