Election Day 2020: LAPD declares citywide tactical alert 'to address any incidents that may arise'

In a brief statement on Twitter at 3 p.m., the LAPD said it was "committed to ensuring that adequate resources are available to ensure all Angelenos are able to safely vote without interference" and would "continue to assess the needs to maintain a tactical alert based upon the needs and state of the city."
Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has transformed Election Day into election month for many places across the state. County election officials mailed ballots to all active registered voters for the first time this year to encourage them to avoid in-person polling places during the pandemic.
There's little drama at the top of the ticket, where Democrat Joe Biden is expected to easily win the state's 55 electoral votes. Elsewhere, voters will decide the fate of a dozen ballot measures and some closely contested U.S. House races.
In Los Angeles County, 3.1 million votes have been cast and counted leading up to Election Day and more will be cast after polls opened at 7 a.m.
At the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder's offices in Norwalk, those who showed up said they prefer to cast their ballot in person on Election Day.
"Things get lost in the mail and I just didn't feel comfortable mailing in my ballot, so (I) just waited until today," said Norwalk resident Jeannette Taylor.
Those voters will be given hand sanitizer before entering the polling sites and can expect other COVID-19 safety measures.
"Bring your mask. Expected poll workers to be outfitted in PPE, hand sanitizer for everybody and yes, the voting equipment will be wiped down and sanitized before and after every voter, but that may add a few more minutes to the experience," said California Secretary of State Alex Padilla.
Padilla also noted it's important for people to know their rights as voters.
"As long as you're in line by 8 o'clock on election night, you will get an opportunity to vote," he said.
Voters can still drop off ballots at official drop box locations and eligible individuals who have not registered to vote can also do so Tuesday.
Although many will be anxiously awaiting the election results, particularly in the presidential race, Padilla says close contests could take days or weeks to count.
"If the presidential contest is too close to call on election night, it's not the time to panic," Padilla said. "It's the process running its course, and I would caution to anybody about candidates claiming victory when there's still a lot of ballots that remain to be counted."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.