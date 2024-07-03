Mayor Karen Bass moves forward with reelection bid

Bass filed paperwork to form a fundraising committee for the June 2026 election, the first to do so, according to the city's Ethics Commission.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- About 19 months into her four-year term, Mayor Karen Bass announced she's moving forward with her bid for reelection.

The mayor said she hopes to continue to "deliver the change that Angelenos deserve,'' the Los Angeles Times reported Monday. In a fundraising email to supporters, Bass said her administration touted what she described as accomplishments on addressing homelessness, public safety and maintaining city services.

"We're bringing change to L.A.,'' Bass' campaign posted on social media Monday. "We brought homelessness down for the first time in years, deployed a new approach to make L.A. safer, and are partnering in job and business creation. I'm running for re-election to keep moving L.A. in a new direction.''

Bass' campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

