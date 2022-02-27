Bodycam video sheds lights on deadly shooting involving Riverside County sheriff's deputies

CALIMESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Newly released bodycam and witness video shed light on what led up to a deadly shooting involving sheriff's deputies in the city of Calimesa on Jan. 11.Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department initially responded to 911 calls shortly after 9 a.m. warning that 43-year-old Bloomington resident Jose Marquez was harassing and threatening to stab customers at a convenience store located in the 1000 block of Cherry Valley Boulevard, according to investigators.Marquez, who was armed with a knife at the time, according to officials, slashed the customers' car tires after refusing to give him money.He fled the scene before deputies arrived but they were able to corner Marquez at the 10 Freeway off ramp, a short distance away from his vehicle, which was parked on the freeway shoulder, according to investigators.After deploying multiple Tasers, and unsuccessfully trying to get Marquez to surrender, deputies shot and killed the 43-year-old after he moved towards them with his knife.That weapon was recovered at the scene.The sheriff's department says a deputy "performed life-saving measures on Marquez, who was then transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries."Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said that the investigation revealed that Marquez's violent behavior began shortly before 9 a.m. at a convenience store in San Bernardino County located in the 31000 block of Yucaipa Boulevard in the city of Yucaipa.Marquez also threatened to stab customers at that convenience store, and slashed customers' tires after they refused to comply, Bianco said.The Riverside County District Attorney's Office is investigating the shooting. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department also launched an internal investigation to review and evaluate the actions of the deputies, Bianco said.