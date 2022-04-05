LA County to consider permanent closure of juvenile probation camp in Santa Clarita

Camp Scudder operated as a juvenile detention facility for more than 60 years, but closed in 2019.
Barger says the facility is incompatible with the county's criminal justice vision of rehabilitation.
LA County DA George Gascón shifts policies on trying juveniles as adults, life sentences
She says the county must reduce the number of sites that detain youth in environments that aren't focused on rehabilitation.
Her motion comes weeks after a heated board debate about the future of juvenile justice in the county.