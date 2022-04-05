Politics

LA County to consider permanent closure of juvenile probation camp in Santa Clarita

EMBED <>More Videos

County may permanently close Santa Clarita juvenile probation camp

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will propose a motion to permanently close a juvenile probation camp in Santa Clarita.

Camp Scudder operated as a juvenile detention facility for more than 60 years, but closed in 2019.

Barger says the facility is incompatible with the county's criminal justice vision of rehabilitation.

LA County DA George Gascón shifts policies on trying juveniles as adults, life sentences
EMBED More News Videos

L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón is backing off on two of his most criticized directives that involve trying juveniles as adults and pursuing life sentences in certain cases.



She says the county must reduce the number of sites that detain youth in environments that aren't focused on rehabilitation.

Her motion comes weeks after a heated board debate about the future of juvenile justice in the county.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeles countysanta claritarehabjailjuvenile crimepoliticscrime preventionlos angeles board of supervisors
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot while driving on 710 Freeway in Bell Gardens
LIVE: Obama, Biden deliver remarks on Affordable Care Act
Second arrest made in connection to Sacramento mass shooting
Midweek heat wave to blanket SoCal with 100-degree temps in some areas
Villanueva must testify under oath about 'deputy gangs,' judge rules
Family mourns IE couple planning wedding killed by alleged DUI driver
Ever Forward ship to be unloaded before next refloat try
Show More
Wedding dress stolen in violent California carjacking
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Jurupa Valley involving Ontario PD
California may empower citizens to sue over illegal firearms
Tiger Woods says he's planning to play the Masters
WHO says 99% of world air quality poor
More TOP STORIES News