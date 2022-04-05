LA County to consider permanent closure of juvenile probation camp in Santa Clarita

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11579814" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón is backing off on two of his most criticized directives that involve trying juveniles as adults and pursuing life sentences in certain cases.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will propose a motion to permanently close a juvenile probation camp in Santa Clarita.Camp Scudder operated as a juvenile detention facility for more than 60 years, but closed in 2019.Barger says the facility is incompatible with the county's criminal justice vision of rehabilitation.She says the county must reduce the number of sites that detain youth in environments that aren't focused on rehabilitation.Her motion comes weeks after a heated board debate about the future of juvenile justice in the county.