2 killed, 4 others injured in multi-car crash in Canoga Park

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed and four others were injured in a multi-car crash in Canoga Park overnight.

The deadly collision involving three cars happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday on Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Saticoy Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A man and woman who became trapped in the wreckage were pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear if the victims were in the same car, and their identities have not been released.

Two injured people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the other two did not suffer any serious injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.