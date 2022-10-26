4 students suffer 'medical emergencies' at Canoga Park High School; possible overdose, police say

School police said all four students are safe, though one was sent to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four students at Canoga Park High School suffered "medical emergencies" Thursday morning, prompting a response from Los Angeles police and paramedics.

The Los Angeles School Police Department began receiving reports at around 10:45 a.m.

They said all four students are safe, though one was sent to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

Police initially told ABC7 they believe this may be a possible drug overdose, though that has not been confirmed as they continue their investigation.

"Due to privacy and confidentiality laws, we cannot disclose additional information about this incident," read a statement issued by school police.

They said the parents of all four students have been notified.

Meanwhile, the schools has been deemed safe and remains open for the remainder of the school day.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.