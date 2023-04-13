LAUSD investigating after possibly more than $100K of robotics equipment stolen from Canoga Park HS

Thieves have stolen robotics equipment possibly worth more than $100,000 from Canoga Park High School. It is the third burglary for the program.

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Canoga Park High School says that thieves may have stolen more than $100,000 worth of equipment from the school's robotics program, and students and parents are frustrated since the robbery is the third to occur in the robotics classroom.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Unified School District said the most recent theft happened sometime this month and that the LAUSD is working to provide students with the instructional material they need.

"While the robotics program is continuing, the District is working to provide students with access to instructional material to ensure the program can continue with minimal disruption," the LAUSD said in a written statement.

But one frustrated parent says he is stunned the school did not do a better job at protecting the robotics equipment after the two previous burglaries.

"I'm frustrated, I'm angry. Three times? It's a bit much and when you hear they came in and they broke the lock, where's your alarm system?" said Jim Alger, who's son is in the robotics program. "Where's your security? Where's your hardened doors?"

Alger said the school should have more common sense considering it has the expensive equipment and posts that they do so on the internet.

"If you put hundreds of thousands of dollars of equipment in a room, then you post pictures of that room all over the internet - 'Hey look, it's here! And by the way, we're all going away for a week and no one's here.' What do you think is going to happen? There's got to be a little level of common sense," said Alger.

Anyone who may have information on the robbery is encouraged to call the Los Angeles School Police Department at 213-202-8621.