LAPD launches hate crime investigation after Canter's Deli vandalized with antisemtic graffiti

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department has launched a hate crime investigation after antisemitic messages were spray-painted onto a wall next to the historic Canter's Deli in L.A.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) called the incident heinous and not surprising.

"Since the terror attack on Israel in October, we've seen almost a 400% increase in antisemitic incidents across the United States. That's a dramatic increase," said Robert Trestan, Vice President of the ADL West.

Workers discovered the racist graffiti scrawled under a mural outside the Jewish restaurant Wednesday morning. A nearby synagogue and business were also targeted. The vandalism is now being investigated as a possible hate crime.

At the ADL's annual gala in Beverly Hills, the growing threats to the Jewish community, from businesses to synagogues and schools, was a top concern.

"We're seeing an increase in antisemitism across our K-12 campuses. I think what we're also seeing a lot of educators, principals, administrators reaching out to ADL for support," said Ann Ortega-Long, Director of Education for the ADL West.

Cornell student Patrick Dai is now facing federal charges after threatening to kill Jewish people, including his own classmates.

In the wake of the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, the FBI is warning threats against the Jewish community are reaching historic levels.

Jewish leaders say it's more important than ever for everyone to speak out against hate.

"The moral voices of the community are actually much, much stronger and more powerful than the people who want to commit acts of antisemitism. And if we all speak out, we can actually overpower it," Trestan said.

As the LAPD investigates the case here, the FBI is looking into cases across the nation using joint terrorism task forces.