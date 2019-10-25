Tick Fire: Canyon Country blaze burns 4,000 acres as evacuations ordered

The Tick Fire broke out before 2 p.m. in the area of the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road just south of Summit Knoll Road. With strong Santa Ana winds and dry brush, it spread quickly as it burned downhill in medium to heavy brush.
The Tick Fire pic.twitter.com/BTuNPkp7fi— Leo Stallworth (@abc7leo) October 25, 2019
***UPDATE*** | TICK Fire | #SantaClarita | MANDATORY EVACUATIONS for all residents North of 14 frwy, E of Whites/Plum Canyon, South of Vasquez Canyon, W of Agua Dolce— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 24, 2019
Also, South of 14 freeway, E of Sand Canyon, N of Placerita Canyon, and W of Robinson Ranch Golf Course. pic.twitter.com/Jo1SYKiQ5i
Some 50,000 residents were evacuated, according to the county fire department.
Officials said at least six homes were burned, but that number may rise as firefighters are able to assess the damage.
As of around 8 p.m., the fire was estimated at 3,950 acres.
Firefighters expected to continue battling the fire overnight, with help from aerial infrared cameras. They were going to map out hotspots and evaluate whether some of the evacuations could be lifted.
Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby warned residents to remain vigilant even as it looked like firefighters were making progress.
"Do not be lulled by the fact that you don't see open flames right now," Osby cautioned. "There are plenty of hot spots out on this incident."
Evacuations were ordered for homes in the area of Soledad Canyon Road to Shadow Pines Boulevard along the 14 Freeway.
Additional evacuations were ordered for south of Vasquez Canyon Road, north and east of Plum Canyon, north and east of Whites Canyon Road and Davenport Road east of Sierra Highway.
**UPDATE**Evacuation center will be at College of the Canyons in Valencia not Golden Valley High School.— SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) October 24, 2019
At least several structures were reported destroyed. AIR7 HD saw at least one home engulfed in flames on Florabunda Road and another on Husk Avenue near Baker Canyon Road.
The Red Cross set up an evacuation shelter at College of the Canyons, the Valencia campus gym at 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita. Another shelter was located at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall.
Large animals and livestock could be evacuated to Pierce College, 6201 Winnetka Ave. in Woodland Hills. Smaller animals could be brought to the Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 N. Charlie Canyon Road.
Schools and colleges throughout the Santa Clarita area were closing on Thursday and Friday because of the fire danger and air quality.
Some outdoor structures were visibly damaged and the flames were coming dangerously close to homes in some areas. At least one home appeared to be on fire.
Still, homeowners remained grateful for the heroic efforts of firefighters to keep the flames at bay when possible.
"Those fire helicopter guys, those are rock stars, man," said one Canyon Country resident. "They do incredible jobs."
"Not much you can do," he added. "Just pray. Do what you can. Help your neighbors. That's about it."
*MANDATORY EVACUATIONS* For #TickFire Soledad Canyon Rd. to Shadow Pines Blvd. along the 14 Freeway in #CanyonCountry#LACoFD@SCVSHERIFF— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 24, 2019
For those affected by the #TickFIre, as you evacuate the area remember the Six P’s! #TickFire #LASD @LACoFDPIO @SCVSheriff pic.twitter.com/g21eF9k9jF— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) October 24, 2019
Roughly 500 firefighters, along with four water-dropping helicopters and four fixed-wing air tankers were involved in battling the blaze.
One helicopter was damaged when the windshield was struck by a bird. The pilot was able to safely land and the windshield is expected to be repaired in time for the chopper to be put back into use on Friday.
The Tick Fire was one of multiple blazes burning across Southern California.
Only a few miles to the west, a fire broke out and began spreading in the Castaic area, damaging homes and threatening dozens more.
There were also fires reported in Eagle Rock, Anaheim, San Bernardino and the Sepulveda Basin in the San Fernando Valley, among other locations.