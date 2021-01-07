Photo shows suspected explosive device found near US Capitol while violent rioters stormed Congress

WASHINGTON -- ABC News obtained a photo of one of the two suspected explosive devices found in Washington D.C. as President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

The device in the photo ABC News received was found near the Republican National Committee headquarters. The second device was found near the Democratic National Committee headquarters, which is located a couple of blocks away.

Both buildings are a short distance from the U.S. Capitol, where Wednesday's violence took place.

The device appears to be wired with a timer, but investigators are still trying to determine if either of them were functional bombs.

Bomb technicians used water cannons to blast the devices and break them apart, rendering them harmless.

Investigators are now examining what's left of the devices to uncover clues about where the parts came from and who build them.

ATF, U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department are all part of the investigation.
