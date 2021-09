ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Dramatic video shows a high-speed crash caught on surveillance cameras at a gas station in Orange.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near Main Street and Chapman Avenue.Firefighters say one pump was on fire when they arrived to the scene.The driver was trapped in the car but firefighters were able to pull that driver out.Police say the driver is suspected of DUI and is now in custody.