DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man who authorities believe may have set a car on fire in downtown Los Angeles was taken into custody Monday afternoon.The man, who police believe is homeless, was caught on surveillance video putting an object underneath a car parked on Grand Avenue near Olympic Boulevard and walking away.A short time later, flames suddenly appeared.The call made to firefighters first went out as a building fire, but crews said the building was never damaged.The incident remains under investigation.