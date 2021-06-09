Driver killed when Porsche goes off side of road in Malibu

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Driver killed when car goes off road in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver was killed when a car plummeted off a mountain road in Malibu Tuesday.

The silver Porsche apparently flew off South Kanan Dume Road in the 2000 block, roughly three miles north of Pacific Coast Highway, Tuesday evening.

The Porsche came to rest on the hillside about 50-100 feet below the road, with the force of the impact leaving the vehicle a mangled wreck. The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It did not appear any other vehicles were involved.

Part of the northbound side of Kanan Dume was shut down during the investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
malibulos angeles countycar crashfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
More TOP STORIES News