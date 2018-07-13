ABC7 SALUTES

ABC7 Salutes veterans getting help at large job fair in Pomona

EMBED </>More Videos

At more than 105,000 square feet, Expo Hall Four is the largest exhibit hall at Fairplex in Pomona. But today there were no exhibits, just job opportunities for veterans. (KABC)

By
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
At more than 105,000 square feet, Expo Hall Four is the largest exhibit hall at Fairplex in Pomona. But on Friday, there were no exhibits, just job opportunities for veterans.

More than 200 vendors were on hand to connect with veterans at the second annual L.A. County Job and Resource Fair.

"This is probably the biggest job fair that I've ever been to," said U.S. Marine Corps veteran Elliott McKenzie, who admitted that at first the gigantic job fair was a little daunting.

"There's so many companies, you get a little nervous, the sweat starts flowing because of the heat outside, so I can be intimidating for sure," he said.

For many veterans, the transition out of the armed forces can be difficult, especially for those who've served the country for so long.

"The only job I know is the military for the past 21 years," said Chief Petty Officer Lorenzo Pereyra, Jr. who's transitioning out of the military into the private sector. "A lot of lingo is different. The culture is different."

But veterans have a lot to offer.

"There is a lot of veteran talent that's going unused," said Jay Garcia, a team leader for the cybersecurity firm Fortinet. "Being in the military, there's a lot of relatable skills that a veteran has that employers are looking for, they work well under pressure, teamwork, discipline, confidence, initiative - those are good traits that every employer can use."

The event was hosted by L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis, who called it a one-stop shop for veterans, offering more than just jobs.

"We have mobile units, health units, dental care, optometry - all kinds of things being offered for free for the veterans," said Solis, who is trying to get homeless veterans into shelters and on their feet. "We want to turn the tide around, so we don't see these veterans out on the streets."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersbusinessABC7 Salutesjob fairjobsveteransemploymentPomonaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7 SALUTES
New therapies help veterans with PTSD who can't sleep
Man uses DNA swab to ID uncle killed in Pearl Harbor
ABC7 Salutes volunteers who fix up Army vet's Inglewood home
USS Frank E. Evans vets fight to have fallen shipmates recognized
More ABC7 Salutes
CAREERS
Disneyland hosting job fair on Wednesday
Dreams come true for local from Santa Monica
Panda Express seeks job applicants in Los Angeles area
Jobs and internships at ABC7
More Careers
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News