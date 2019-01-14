CAREERS

California island offers $130K for new lighthouse keepers

EMBED </>More Videos

Get paid $130K to live on an island and run a lighthouse

SAN FRANCISCO --
Are you looking for a new job or a career change? Well, we may have the perfect job for you.

The East Brother Light Station, which sits on a small island near the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, is looking for a couple to operate their bed and breakfast.

According to the San Francisco Gate, the current operators Che Rodgers and Jillian Meeker, will be handing over the keys to the 1874 lighthouse in April.

Interested applicants would have to operate the five-room inn, serve both dinner and breakfast, provide a ferry service for guests and act as a maid for guests.

"The successful candidates will be a couple, one of whom must possess a Coast Guard commercial boat operator's license," according to a press release. "High quality culinary experience and capability will be a critical qualification. The inn is open four days a week and the island is also available for day use and special events. The new keepers will start in mid-April 2019, allowing two weeks for training."

The couple will be paid $130,000, which will be split between them.

Anyone interested in applying should confirm a valid Coast Guard license and then download the application.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjobslighthousemoneyNorthern California
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
These are the best jobs in 2019: report
Jobs and internships at ABC7
Why social media could get in the way of a job
LAUSD launches school to replenish diminishing aircraft mechanic workforce
More Careers
Top Stories
LAUSD teachers prepare for 1st day of strike
LAUSD teacher strike: Guide for parents
With storm pending, voluntary evacuation warning issued for Holy Fire burn areas
Man rewarded for act of kindness with NFL playoff tickets
Critics' Choice Awards red carpet fashion: PHOTOS
Malibu hiking trails slowly recovering after Woolsey Fire
Judge blocks Trump administration birth control coverage rules in 13 states
Gunman opens fire at mall in Utah suburb, 2 hurt
Show More
Maroon 5, Big Boi & Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
7 vehicles burned during possible arson at Ontario hotel
Chargers lose 41-28 against Patriots in divisional playoff game
Registered sex offender arrested for trying to lure women in Hesperia
Large sinkhole forms in middle of Torrance road
More News