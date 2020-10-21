New class of Egyptian police recruits showcases their strength, skills

EGYPT (KABC) -- The public introduction of the newest class of Egyptian police recruits most likely looks nothing like your typical graduation ceremony.Not only did the cadets put on a show of strength for the country's president, but they also gave a demonstration of their various skills.There ceremony included push-ups atop a moving vehicle being pulled by someone, as well as smashing cement on a partner's stomach with sledgehammers.And, of course, an assortment of "manly shirtless poses while standing on watercraft."The ceremony is meant to show the strength of Egypt's security forces.