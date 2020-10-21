EGYPT (KABC) -- The public introduction of the newest class of Egyptian police recruits most likely looks nothing like your typical graduation ceremony.
Not only did the cadets put on a show of strength for the country's president, but they also gave a demonstration of their various skills.
There ceremony included push-ups atop a moving vehicle being pulled by someone, as well as smashing cement on a partner's stomach with sledgehammers.
And, of course, an assortment of "manly shirtless poses while standing on watercraft."
The ceremony is meant to show the strength of Egypt's security forces.
New class of Egyptian police recruits showcases their strength, skills
The public introduction of the newest class of Egyptian police recruits most likely looks nothing like your typical graduation ceremony.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News